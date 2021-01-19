Indonesia reports 9,086 new COVID-19 cases, 295 new deaths

JAKARTA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 9,086 in the past 24 hours to 917,015, with the death toll adding by 295 to 26,282, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, 9,475 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 745,935.

The coronavirus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 2,361 new cases, Central Java 1,559, West Java 1,485, East Java 848 and South Sulawesi 661.

No more coronavirus infections were detected in the two provinces of West Kalimantan and West Sulawesi. Enditem