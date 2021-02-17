Indonesia reports 9,687 new COVID-19 cases, 192 new deaths

JAKARTA, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia increased by 9,687 in the past 24 hours to 1,243,646, with the death toll adding by 192 to 33,788, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 8,002 more patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic to 1,047,676.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, West Java recorded 4,124 new cases, Jakarta 1,445, Central Java 869, East Java 580 and East Kalimantan 452.

No more infections were detected in Aceh province. Enditem