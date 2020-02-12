Indonesia resumes search for missing army helicopter

JAKARTA, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Indonesia resumed the search for a missing army helicopter with 12 people on board in the easternmost province of Papua last year after the wreckage was reportedly discovered by locals, a military officer said on Sunday.

The MI-17 helicopter heading to an airport in the province’s capital of Jayapura lost contact with the air traffic control on June. 28, 2019, after taking off from the Oksibil airport in the province.

A search and rescue mission took measures after the aircraft’s disappearance from radar but failed to discover the missing chopper.

Military Commander of Yahukimo district Leut. Colonel Eko Budi said a helicopter has been dispatched in the search mission.

The operation is focused on Mimin village which was not included in the search conducted days after the accident, he said.

“Hopefully the team can find the debris of the ill-fated helicopter,” said the commander.

Photos of helicopter debris scattered in a forest with some residents standing nearby have gone viral in Jayapura since Tuesday.

Other photos displayed a fuel drum and four long-barreled firearms which were likely to be possessed by the Indonesian military, the Antara news agency reported.