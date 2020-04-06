Indonesia salutes Anadolu Agency on its centennial

JAKARTA

A host of prominent people in Indonesia including the country’s vice president have congratulated Anadolu Agency on its 100th anniversary.

The Ankara-based news agency was established on April 6, 1920 by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of the Turkish Republic.

Vice President Ma’ruf Amin said Anadolu Agency has helped foster closer ties between Indonesia and Turkey.

“There are a lot of positive things about the presence of Anadolu Agency in Indonesia. The news agency reports on developments in Indonesia and Turkey which can build mutual understanding between our two countries. Congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the agency,” Amin told Anadolu Agency recently in an exclusive interview.

Abdul Manan, chairman of Indonesia’s Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI), emphasized that the presence of Anadolu Agency has enriched Indonesian readers through its international reports, especially about Turkey.

“Congratulations to Anadolu Agency on its centennial. Hopefully it will be even more informative and enlightening as a global news agency” going forward, he said.

Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Muhammad Mahfud MD said Turkey and Indonesia have a very long history in which Muslim sultanates in the archipelago were affiliated with the Ottoman Empire for several centuries.

“Hopefully, Anadolu Agency can expand its role in building the world community, not only Turkish society. Happy 100th birthday,” he said.

A representative of Southeast Asia’s biggest media company, MNC Media Group, also saluted Anadolu Agency, saying a century was not only a long journey in providing the best information without pause to the world but also an eternal masterpiece that would be timeless.

Zen Teguh, managing editor of the MNC-affiliated inews.id website, said MNC Group truly appreciated Anadolu Agency’s presence, including in Indonesia. For the public, including the mass media, it is a trusted source of knowledge and inspiration as well as an epicenter of literacy and guardian of democracy.

“Once again, happy birthday to Anadolu Agency. Good luck always. Never stop enlightening the world with the best work,” Zen said.

Nahdlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia’s largest Muslim organization, also congratulated Anadolu Agency.

“A century is a long journey. For the media, 100 years is a solid bridge to connect various countries so that life goes on peacefully. Mabruk Anadolu Agency,” said NU Deputy Chairman Robikin Imbas.