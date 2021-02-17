Indonesia seizes 466.19 kg ice drug in three cases in February

JAKARTA, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Indonesia’s national narcotics agency BNN has seized a total of 466.19 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in three cases this month, Inspector General of the agency Petrus Reinhard Golose said Wednesday.

The inspector general said the first case involved the seizures of 15.52 kg of crystal methamphetamine on Feb. 2 from a bus in Palembang city, South Sumatra province, and of 10.38 kg in Medan, North Sumatra province.

The second case involved the first seizure of 436.30 kg ice drug in 433 plastic packages made in collaboration with the Indonesian Coast Guard on Feb. 6 in Jakarta in Central Java province, and the second seizure made on Feb. 7 of 1.99 kg ice drug in the Cengkareng district.

The third case involved the seizure of 2 kg ice drug made in a hotel parking area in Cengkareng on Feb. 9, according to the inspector general. Enditem