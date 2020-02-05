Indonesia, Singapore ink deals on shipping lane security, taxation

JAKARTA, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Indonesia and Singapore have inked memorandums of understanding in an effort to beef up security in the international shipping lane along the borders of the nations, avoid double taxation and extend repurchase agreement between the central banks.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday welcomed his Singaporean counterpart Halimah Yacob at the presidential palace on the outskirts of the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, according to a statement from the Cabinet Secretariat.

Widodo said the Indonesian taxation office and the Singaporean police guard have completed negotiations and signed an MoU of law enforcement on customs.

Under the agreement reached a day earlier, both nations will step up supervision in the international shipping lane in a bid to prevent international crimes, smuggling and illegal trade, according to the Indonesian taxation office.

Another agreement on prevention of double taxation was signed on Tuesday, said Widodo.

“I am very satisfied with the progress of our cooperation, including that on the completion of negotiations on prevention of double taxation,” he said at the palace.