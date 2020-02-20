Indonesia to cut airlines, hotels tariffs by 30 pct to lure travelers

JAKARTA, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Indonesia will reduce tariffs of airlines and hotels by around 30 percent in a bid to encourage people to make journeys amid the flagging condition in the tourism sector, a minister said.

The airlines providing discounted prices would be incentivized by the government, Indonesian Minister for Tourism and Creative Economy Wishnutama Kusubandio said.

“The airliners and hotels (tariffs) will be deducted between 25 and 30 percent, or may be more,” the minister noted at the presidential office.

To implement the plan, the minister said, he has met with officials of 33 airliners and discussed a scheme for the tariff cut, citing that the airliners welcome the plan, media reported on Tuesday.

The minister urged that the airliners receive incentives to open new flight routes to attract foreign travelers to visit Indonesia.

The minister predicted that the current global condition would make the country’s aviation industry suffer a financial loss of four million U.S. dollars.

Kusubandio said that he insisted on edging up of the country’s travel tourism index to the range of 36 to 38 next year from the current’s position of 40.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that the country’s competitiveness in the tourism sector has improved in recent years, but it is still below those of the neighboring ASEAN member countries.

This year, the government has set a target of attracting 17.3 million foreign tourists to visit Indonesia with higher revenue of 21 billion U.S. dollars, expecting travelers to stay longer in the country, according to the Tourism Ministry.