Indonesia to encourage foreign travelers to work from Bali

JAKARTA, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — Indonesia will prepare facilities and rules required to support foreign travelers to work from Bali resort island in a bid to lure more holiday makers and extend their holiday periods.

The move came as the Southeast Asian biggest economy has been striving to restore the tourism sector which has been dashed by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Marine and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said on Thursday that regulations which support the goal have been formulated.

Bali resort, the center of the Indonesian tourism industry, has welcomed domestic holiday makers since July 31 after being closed for about three months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign travelers will be allowed to visit the island on September 11, according to the government.

The partial lockdowns applied to rein the virus transmission by countries have steeply cut foreign tourist arrivals into Indonesia by over 85 percent in recent months, according to data from the National Central Agency of Statistics.

Indonesia’s revenue from the sector in the first half of this year would likely drift down about six billion U.S. dollars. The pandemic forced about 2,000 hotels and 8,000 restaurants to close, the Indonesian Employers Association said. Enditem