Indonesia: ‘Virus cases may cross 105,000 by July’

JAKARTA, Indonesia

Coronavirus cases in Indonesia are expected to rise above 105,000 between June and July, according to a top government official.

Wiku Adisasmito, the head of the advisory team for Indonesia’s COVID-19 task force, said predictions by researchers and experts show cases will peak from early May to the beginning of June.

“In early June, cases are expected to reach 95,000 and will rise to 106,000 between June and July,” he said at a news conference held via video link on Thursday.

He said the government will continue with prevention measures and steps to restrict the spread of the virus.

“We will certainly implement policies to curb the number of cases so that this prediction remains just a prediction,” said Adisasmito.

On Friday, Indonesia overtook the Philippines as the country with most coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia’s overall case count has reached 5,923, including 607 recoveries, and the death toll is 520.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

Nearly 2.17 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 146,000 and more than 552,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

* Writing by Rhany Chairunissa Rufinaldo