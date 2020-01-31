Indonesian minister calls for measures against secret inflows of terrorist funds

JAKARTA, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security Affairs Mahfud MD Tuesday called for precautionary measures against the inflows of funds to the country for financing terrorist activities through channels using more sophisticated technology in the pretext of charity or economic purposes.

Mahfud stressed that the militants have abandoned ways of sending funds through such conventional ways as transferring from one bank account to another which is easy to trace.

“Therefore, be alert on the inflows of funds. The goals of the sending of the funds (can be pretended) for financing a building construction or for investment,” Mahfud said.

The inflows of funds for financing radicalism activities in the country, he said, have been proven by members of an Islamic organization, who met him weeks ago and gave lists of transfer notifications.

Mahfud urged the country’s anti-terrorism agency to step up their efforts in the battle against the militants, including preparing human resources who have skills in sophisticated information technology.

Indonesia has in recent years been stricken by a string of suicide strikes, some involving women and children, killing dozens of people.