Indonesian ministry confirms biodiesel B30 safe

By Bambang Purwanto

JAKARTA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — The use of environmentally friendly oil or biodiesel in Indonesia is entering a new phase with the launch of B30 by President Joko Widodo on December 23, 2019.

The campaign on using B30 which contains 30 percent biodiesel and 70 percent diesel fuel is authorized with the enactment of the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry (ESDM) Regulation No. 12 of 2015, the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said here on Tuesday.

B30, which has been sold at a number of state oil and gas company Pertamina’s gas stations, has previously passed various comprehensive and systematic tests to ensure that it is safe to use, both for riders and car engines.

The tests are also aimed at ensuring that the use of B30 does not damage the nature, but maintain the environmental quality.

However, a number of people have complained about the formation of gel in the fuel tanks of their cars after using B30.

In addition, some people said cars would be difficult to ignite in such cold areas as Dieng plateu in Central Java province, where the temperature could reach 10 degrees Celsius.

In response to such an issue, the B30 technical team from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources contacted a number of car brand representatives, including PT. Isuzu Astra Motor Indonesia, PT Hino Motor Manufacturing Indonesia and the Indonesian Automotive Industries Association (GAIKINDO), to discuss the question.

Prototype & Test Dept. Head of PT. Isuzu Astra Motor Indonesia Harmoko Setyawan said that until now there are no complaints from Isuzu consumers regarding the use of B30.

Isuzu vehicle components related to fuel line have met biodiesel use standards since 2016.

“We will coordinate more intensively with engineers in all Isuzu workshops to minimize the possible impacts,” Harmoko said.

He explained that the company does not worry about the impact of the use of B30 considering the results of B30 cold start-ability test in cold areas like Dieng had showed good results. Thus, people should be more confident that using B30 will not cause significant problems to their car engines.

Meanwhile, Product License & Certification head at PT. Hino Motor Manufacturing Indonesia Andi Tauji has similar views, saying that so far there has been no complaints from its consumers related to the use of B30.

An official at the UD Product Management, Catur Satyawira, noted that the use of B30 on UD Trucks does not change the maintenance schedule.

To date there is no complaint from UD Trucks customers about using B30 in cold temperature areas. “In accordance with tests conducted jointly with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, UD Truck’s engines have no problems,” Satyawira said.

Indonesia is the first country in the world to implement the use of B20 since 2016. The improvement of biodiesel content in diesel fuel from 20 percent to 30 percent is also followed by an increase in the quality of the biodiesel used.