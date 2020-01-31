Indonesian ministry innovates new block concrete to resist erosion

JAKARTA, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — A block concrete technology called 3B has been innovated to prevent landslides and shoreline shifts due to erosion by sea waves, the Indonesian Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) said on Tuesday.

In the Indonesian language, the 3B stands for berikat (connected), berlubang (hollows) and bertingkat (steps), which is designed to connect one to another block which has hollows, and installed as steps on stairs.

The Concrete Block is made of K-222 concrete with a protective coefficient of 34.63 and able to withstand waves as high as two meters so as to protect the coast effectively from low wave creep.

Developed by the Water Resources Research and Development Center, the 3B uses a fabricated modular interlocking system that is easy to install in the field, and reduce work time.

This technology can be applied on sandy beaches with a maximum height of moderate waves of 1.5 meters.

The strong interlocking system made of widely available construction materials is also its technological advantage.

Indonesia is an archipelagic country which has the second longest coastline in the world reaching 99,093 kilometers, after that of Canada.

Behind that geographical affluence, Indonesian people who live at their houses in coastal areas are threatened by abrasion, according to the Government News Network (JPP)’s reports received here Tuesday.

In addition to overcoming abrasion by planting mangroves in coastal areas, the installation of coastal protective infrastructure is also a solution in protecting the areas.

The technology has been applied on Happy Buleleng Beach in Bali and Daruba Beach, South Morotai in North Maluku.