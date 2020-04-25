 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Indonesian Muslims spend first Ramadan night at home

By Denis Bedoya on April 25, 2020

JAKARTA

Indonesian Muslims decided to perform the first Tarawih of Ramadan at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

An imam at the Muslim Brotherhood Mosque in Jakarta told Anadolu Agency that Indonesia is still affected by the coronavirus outbreak that requires residents to stay at home.

“We are still worried about the coronavirus,” said 70-year-old Ghazali.

Ajat Sudrajat, 33, who lives in Depok, West Java where there is a partial lockdown, also performed Tarawih at home.

“It does not seem like the holy month of Ramadan,” he said of the period that began Thursday night and will last for at least the next 29 days.

In early April, Indonesian Religious Ministry issued a letter requesting Muslim communities perform Tarawih and iftar, or the fast-breaking meal, at home.

Some mosques have decided to hold congregational prayers.

