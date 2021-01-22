Indonesian population reaches nearly 271.35 million people till Dec. 2020

JAKARTA, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — The Indonesian population reached 271,349,889 people till December 2020, according to the Home Affairs Ministry.

The number is the latest population data based on synchronization of the results of the 2020 population census and data on population administration from the ministry’s Directorate General of Population and Civil Registration, the ministry’s Secretary General Muhammad Hudori said in a statement here Thursday.

Of the number, the total female population reached 134,229,988 and the male population was 137,119,901. In addition, there were 86,437,053 families.

Based on the distribution of population, Java Island occupies the top position with the largest population of 55.94 percent, followed by Sumatra Island 21.73 percent, Sulawesi Island 7.43 percent, Kalimantan Island 6.13 percent, Bali Island and Nusa Tenggara Island 5.57 percent, Papua Island 2.02 percent, and Maluku Island 1.17 percent.

In detail, West Java is the province with the largest population of 47.1 million people, followed by East Java with 41.04 million people, Central Java 37.10 million people, North Sumatra 15.14 million people, and Banten 11.64 million people.

There are five provinces with the lowest population, namely North Kalimantan (0.68 million people), West Papua (1.15 million people), Gorontalo (1.19 million people), North Maluku (1.30 million people), and Bangka Belitung Islands (1.43 million people).

Meanwhile, Head of the Central Agency of Statistics Suhariyanto said that the increase in the recorded population was due to the rise in the population growth rate of 0.14 percent from September to December 2020.

The results of the 2020 population census compared to that in 2010 showed an increase in the population of 32.56 million people or an average of 3.26 million every year, he said. Enditem