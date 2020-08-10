Indonesian trainer aircraft skids off runway, 2 injured

JAKARTA, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — An aircraft of the Indonesian Air Force skidded off the runway at an airport in East Java province on Monday, injuring the pilot and a flight instructor, the air force’s spokesman said.

The advanced trainer and light combat aircraft, T-50 Golden Eagle, was out of control before takeoff at the Iswahjudi airbase in Madiun district, the Indonesian Air Force’s spokesman Fajar Adriyanto said.

“The aircraft skidded off just before taking off. The pilot and his instructor got minor injuries,” he told Xinhua.

The two have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of their wounds, he said.

The plane suffered damages after the accident and an investigation would be carried out to find out the cause of the mishap, Adriyanto said. Enditem