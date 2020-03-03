Indonesia’s annual inflation edges higher in February

JAKARTA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Indonesia’s annual inflation accelerated at a faster pace in February but still in the target range of the country’s central bank Bank Indonesia.

The Indonesian Central Agency of Statistics on Monday announced that the consumer price index nudged higher by 2.98 percent in February on the yearly basis, compared with 2.68 percent in the presiding month.

The core inflation, exempting administered prices and volatile prices, ticked down to 2.76 percent in February the year-on-year basis from 2.88 percent in January, the agency’s Deputy for Statistics Distribution and Services Yunita Rusanti told a press conference at the agency’s headquarters.

On the monthly basis, the deputy said that inflation drifted lower to 0.28 percent in February from 0.34 percent in January as prices of food commodities hiked.

The increase in prices of garlic, chili and chicken factored to the inflation in February, she elaborated.

Friday’s annual inflation gave rooms to Bank Indonesia to persistently launch its stimulus on the sluggish economy, amid a dovish tone from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Last month Bank Indonesia swung its policy to loosening after applying a three-month-neutral stance, leaving its seven-day reverse-repurchase rate at 4.75 percent. The bank targets inflation to accelerate from 2 to 4 percent this year.