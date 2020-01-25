Indonesia’s Ginting climbs to fifth in BWF world ranking

JAKARTA, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Indonesia’s top shuttler Anthony Sinisuka Ginting has moved up to fifth from the seventh position in the world rankings of the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) men’s singles after securing one gold at the Indonesia Masters 2020 last week.

In the tournament’s final match, he downed Denmark’s top player Anders Antonsen who has fallen to sixth from his third rank after the loss.

The world’s No. 1 badminton player in the men’s singles is Japanese Kento Momota who was absent in the tournament after getting some injuries in a motor vehicle accident in Malaysia last Monday.

Meanwhile, Ginting’s compatriot Jonatan Christie has dropped from sixth to seventh after losing to Antonsen in the quarterfinals of the Indonesian tournament.

Ginting and Christie are among the country’s top medal hopefuls for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Despite their high rankings, they will still need to compete at several qualification tournaments prior to the Olympics, including the 2020 Thomas Cup and All England.