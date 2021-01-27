Indonesia’s Mt. Merapi spews hot clouds 36 times

JAKARTA, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Indonesia’s Mount Merapi spewed hot clouds 36 times streaming down up to 3,000 meters from the crater on Wednesday from about midnight to 2 p.m. local time, said the Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Center.

The center’s head Hanik Humaira said the hot clouds were heading southwest towards the upper reaches of the Krasak and Boyong rivers.

“Mount Merapi has entered an effusive eruption phase since Jan. 4, 2020, or we call it the Merapi Type, an eruption with the growth of a lava dome accompanied by lava avalanches and hot clouds,” Humaira said.

As a result, volcanic ash rains with a thin intensity flushed several villages in Boyolali district and Boyolali city, Central Java province.

Humaira called on residents not to be in the disaster-prone area III, which is within a radius of 5 km from the summit.

Humaira also asked residents to wear glasses and masks, so that the volcanic ash would not be inhaled, besides covering their water reservoirs. Enditem