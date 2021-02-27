Indonesia’s Mt. Sinabung volcano erupts again, spewing 1,500-meter-high ash clouds

JAKARTA, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — Mount Sinabung volcano on the Indonesian island of Sumatra erupted on Thursday, spewing ash clouds as high as 1,500 meters into the sky.

The Mount Sinabung observation post’s head Armen Putra said that the eruption lasted about three minutes.

There were no reports of any casualties or damages.

The current alert status of the volcano with an altitude of 2,460 meters above the sea surface is at level 3 of the country’s four-tiered alert system.

Mount Sinabung has been rumbling since 2010, and in 2016 it underwent a deadly eruption with nine locals killed in the disaster. Enditem