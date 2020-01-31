Indonesia’s Sinar Mars Group donates 14.4 mln USD to aid China coronavirus control

SHANGHAI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — APP (China), a subsidiary of Indonesia-based Sinar Mars Group, donated 100 million yuan (14.4 million U.S. dollars) on Monday to help curb the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China.

The funds were transferred to the Overseas Chinese Charity Foundation of China. Meanwhile, Gold Hong Ye Paper Group under APP (China) has started the emergency manufacturing of protective products for the epidemic and delivered 350,000 yuan worth of hygiene wipes directly to central China’s Hubei Province.

“We hope to contribute to the fight against the pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan and China at large,” said Teguh Ganda Wijaya, chairman and president of Sinar Mas Group.