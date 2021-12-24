Industrialized nations are to blame for Somalia’s climate crisis: Presidency

The climate crisis in Somalia is a result of industrialized nations, according to Somali presidential spokesman Abdirashid Mohamed Hashi, who spoke to Anadolu Agency on Friday.

“Droughts and floods are frequent disasters caused by climate change, which is also causing widespread gradual destruction of the country’s environment,” he said.

“We’re not exacerbating the problem.”

The industrialized countries created it.”

He stated that the government is working to alleviate the current drought.

“A ministerial-level committee is working on the issue, and the Somali republic’s president has donated his November and December salaries to a relief campaign,” he said.

He said the opening of the Intergovernmental Governmental Authority on Development’s (IGAD) Centre of Excellence for Climate Adaptation and Environmental Protection (CAEP) in Mogadishu on Thursday shows that Somalia’s security is now stable and geographically strategically located.

Droughts and floods in the Horn of Africa will be easier to pinpoint thanks to the center.

He added, “The center will also create job opportunities for the country.”

With the presence of IGAD’s Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed inaugurated the center.

Somalia provided the center’s initial requirements and set aside a strategically located facility.

The country is currently experiencing one of the worst droughts in decades, with the UN warning that more than 4.6 million people will face severe food insecurity in the coming months as a result of climate change.

The drought has already been declared a humanitarian emergency by the government.