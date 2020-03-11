Industry proposes some people over 70 be barred from…

March 11 – A proposal submitted by a cruise industry body to the White House on Tuesday seeks to deny cruise boarding to people over 70, unless they present a fitness note from a doctor, USA Today reported on Wednesday https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/cruises/2020/03/11/proposal-white-house-cruise-industry-bar-people-70-ships/5020325002/?for-guid=6e792b79-42d9-4c3b-a4c1-5a046d683b5c&utm_source=usatoday-News%20Alert&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=news_alerts&utm_term=news_alert.

Cruise operators are among the worst hit by the coronavirus epidemic, as travel restrictions due to fears of the virus spreading have led to cancellations of trips.

Vice President Michael Pence said at a briefing on Tuesday night that the proposal from the Trade organization Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) would be reviewed in the next 24 hours, according to the report.

Last week, Pence had said elderly people should use “common sense and caution” when planning a trip on a cruise ship.

The proposal also suggests that Japan and Italy be added to the list of countries whereby passengers and crew will be denied boarding if they have traveled there within 14 days prior to embarkation, the report said.

CLIA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)