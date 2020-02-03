Industry titans, political figures, sports stars and an ex-bikie at the Australian Open final

A who’s who of Australian celebrities flocked to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night to see Serbian Novak Djokovic take on Austrian Dominic Thiem in the Australian Open men’s final.

Billionaire business moguls and Australian sporting royalty rubbed shoulders with punters in the crowd during an enthralling five-set battle between the two tennis stars.

Celebrity chef Matt Preston looked dapper in a checkered suit, while comedian Barry Humphries was captured eating an ice cream and cheering on the edge of his seat throughout the clash.

Philanthropist Roslyn Packer and actor Bryan Brown were in attendance, along with former Bandidos bikie enforcer Toby Mitchell, who scored a seat in the front row.

Cricketers Shane Warne, Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith were all joined by their partners for the match, while ANZ boss Shayne Elliott and media heir Ryan Stokes also enjoyed premium seats.

Billionaire co-founder of tech firm Atlassian Scott Farquhar was also seen in the crowd, while Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and his wife Amie were seated close to former Treasurer Peter Costello, The Australian reported.

Meriton property king ‘high-rise Harry’ Triguboff enjoyed the game, while legendary sportsman Rod Laver watched on seated alongside Tennis Australia chair Jayne Hrdlicka.

Despite a slump in the middle of the match, Djokovic proved too good for the 26-year-old challenger and won his eighth Australian Open title 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4.