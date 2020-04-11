“Inequalities are killing today in Seine-Saint-Denis”

“The new world, the one after the pandemic (..) will no longer be able to follow the logics of budgetary austerity that sacrifice lives” Photo: Waiting in front of a post office in Saint-Denis, April 6, 2020 in the 21st day containment against COVID-19. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

Lhe health crisis linked to Covid-19 that we are going through affects all regions, all territories. However, the figures published recently by the authorities show an “exceptional excess mortality” in the Seine-Saint-Denis department. These numbers are yet to be analyzed, but they make us angry.

The municipalities of Seine-Saint-Denis are those where the inequalities, pointed out by numerous reports, persist in many areas: education, justice, security or even health. These inequalities today make our inhabitants, the working classes, more and more vulnerable to the virus.

The worrying excess mortality in Seine-Saint-Denis: "All those who go to the front and put themselves in danger, they are residents of the 93"

Those who, exempt from confinement, are forced to work, sometimes without sufficient protection. Those who are cashiers in department stores, garbage collectors, janitors, caregivers, home helpers, delivery people. This is what justifies the majority of the displacements that we observe on the streets of our cities.

A weaker network of city doctors than elsewhere

Let us also keep in mind that confinement in an apartment is much more difficult to live in situations of poor housing, when one is prey to sleep sellers, forced to live in substandard or overcrowded housing …

The current pandemic is establishing a race between the spread of the virus, the degree of severity in affected patients and the ability to take care of health facilities.

Coronavirus: at Saint-Denis hospital, caregivers face the "same feeling of helplessness as at the beginning of AIDS"

While our network of town doctors is weaker than elsewhere, limiting the early detection of cases, while the pathologies associated with complications are more numerous (cancer, diabetes, etc.), the population of Seine-Saint-Denis is d ‘all the more vulnerable. We must add the crisis in the public hospital, which is particularly topical here.

No longer follow the logic of budgetary austerity

If our cities today rely on a network of efficient municipal health centers, which they have chosen to preserve despite budget cuts, and if solidarity is deployed thanks to the investment of cities, municipal staff, associations, between the inhabitants and the inhabitants… the situation remains alarming.

It is true that today, inequalities are killing in Seine-Saint-Denis.

These deep injustices, which no one can choose to ignore, will have to be tackled head on, with action. The new world, the one after the pandemic, which even members of the majority are calling for, will no longer be able to follow the logic of budgetary austerity that sacrifices lives.