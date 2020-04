A Belgian-Dutch airflow study warns that a two-meter distance is not enough for sports, causing heated discussions. Is the excitement justified?

Jogger on the banks of the Limmat in Zurich. Should they be more than two meters away? Photo: Sabina Bobst

The news spread rapidly on social media: Two meters distance is not enough when jogging or cycling, especially if you are breathing heavily. This was proven by a new study by the Belgian scientist Bert Blocken, a user wrote in an article on the platform Medium. Anyone can post on medium.