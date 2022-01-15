Infections of Covid-19 in the south of England are ‘plateauing,’ and hospital admissions are slowing, according to a government doctor.

Infections of Covid-19 are ‘plateauing’ in the south of England, and hospital admissions are decreasing, according to a government doctor.

Experts say there is reason to be optimistic as cases decline, but hospitals are still under ‘a lot of pressure.’

According to a senior government medic, Covid-19 infections are “plateauing” in the south of England, and hospital admissions are slowing.

“There is still a high rate of infection around the country, about one in 15 in England, and about one in 20 in other parts of the UK,” Dr Susan Hopkins, the UK Health Security Agency’s chief medical advisor, told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

“In London and the South East and East of England, we see that infections are plateauing in the community, which is good.”

“In the northern parts of the country, there are still risings, but they are much slower.”

“All of this means we’re seeing a slowing in the number of hospital admissions, but they’re slowing rather than reversing at the moment, so there are still over 2,000 hospital admissions across the UK, up from nearly 2,500 yesterday.”

Because the Omicron variant is milder than previous coronavirus variants, hospitals have been able to discharge patients “faster,” according to Dr. Hopkins.

She did add, however, that the NHS is still under “a lot of pressure,” with some trusts “unable to do much of their elective care,” a situation exacerbated by staff absences.

She also cautioned that discussing the pandemic’s end was premature.

“I believe what we would expect to see in an endemic or seasonal epidemic disease is that we get to very low levels – we haven’t gotten there yet,” she said.

“And we can’t sit at this level with nearly four million infections a day, and we can’t sit at hospitals with more than 2000 patients a day because they won’t be able to provide care for other conditions or people.”

Meanwhile, current coronavirus data gives Dr Chris Smith, a consultant virologist and lecturer at Cambridge University, “great cause for optimism.”

“The number of people going into intensive care or on mechanical ventilation beds is actually dropping,” he told BBC Breakfast.

It hasn’t changed.”

He speculated that this was due to Omicron’s lack of opportunity.

