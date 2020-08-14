Infectious disease cases in Mongolia down nearly 25 pct

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — The number of cases of infectious diseases in Mongolia in the first seven months of 2020 is down 24.7 percent from the same period last year, the country’s National Statistics Office (NSO) said Friday.

The Asian country registered a total of 19,600 infectious disease cases in the January-July period, including 291 COVID-19 cases, data released by the NSO showed.

The number of cases of smallpox, shigellosis, as well as hand, foot and mouth disease, dropped by 25 percent, 52.5 percent, and 30.4 percent, respectively, making them the main contributors to the drop, it said. Enditem