Infectious lies

If the Government has done anything since the start of this pandemic it has been lying, hiding crucial information that the citizen had the right to know, hiding in the “evil of many” as a justification for their negligence, throwing smoke screens to cover their guilty incompetence .

Now it turns out that masks do save lives. How many people have died for believing the Minister of Health or his spokesman, Fernando Simón, when they said otherwise? How many could have escaped contagion simply by covering their nose and mouth with a handkerchief? It is not that they recognized the lack of masks and left it up to us how to procure them for us or make home made shades for us, no. Is that they laughed at those who recommended its use, insisting that … See More.