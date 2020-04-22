Infighting kills 20 Turkey-backed rebels in NE Syria: state TV

DAMASCUS, April 21 (Xinhua) — A total of 20 rebels were killed on Tuesday during infighting between two rebel groups in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah, state TV reported.

The infighting took place in the city of Ras al-Ayn in the countryside of Hasakah, said the report, without giving more details.

The death toll is likely to rise given the number of critically wounded militants.

Activists have repeatedly reported a state of lawlessness in areas controlled by the Turkey-backed rebels.

Ras al-Ayn is one of the areas that were invaded by the Turkish forces and Turkey-backed rebels following a Turkish military campaign against the Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria last October. Enditem