Inflation in the United Kingdom has risen to 5.4 percent, the highest level in nearly 30 years.

Inflation in the UK has risen to 5.4 percent, the highest level in nearly 30 years.

According to the Office for National Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) measure of inflation increased to 5.1% from 5.1% the previous month.

As the cost of living crisis worsens, the UK’s inflation rate rose to 5.4% in December, the highest level in nearly 30 years.

The consumer price index (CPI) measure of inflation increased to 5.1% in November, according to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It’s the highest level since March 1992, when inflation was 7.1%.

The ONS said that price increases in transportation, food, furniture, and household goods, as well as housing, contributed to the monthly increase.

It comes after separate data released on Tuesday revealed that wage increases in the United Kingdom were already falling behind the cost of living.

While many families are already feeling the pinch, cost-of-living increases are expected to hit hardest in the spring when the energy price cap is raised once more.

“The inflation rate rose again at the end of the year and hasn’t been higher in almost 30 years,” said Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

“Food prices rose sharply once more, while increases in furniture and clothing pushed annual inflation higher.”

“These large increases were partially offset by rising gasoline prices, which, despite being at record highs, remained stable this month but rose at this time last year.”

“The economy’s closures last year had an impact on some items, but the overall effect on the headline rate of inflation was negligible.”

This story is in the process of being updated.

Cost of living: UK inflation rises to 5.4percent, the highest figure in nearly 30 years