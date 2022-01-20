Inflation in the United Kingdom in 2022: How will it affect energy bills, transportation costs, and clothing costs?

Inflation in the United Kingdom: How will it affect energy bills, transportation costs, and clothing prices in 2022?

‘If this happens across the economy, the risk is that inflation becomes embedded in business and consumer expectations.’

According to the ONS, price increases in hospitality, transportation, housing, and household services were among the biggest contributors to rising inflation in December.

Along with other factors, higher costs for pubs and restaurants drove up the cost of eating out for Britons.

“With the British Chambers of Commerce forecasting inflation to push well above 6% by April – putting businesses under mounting pressure to continue raising prices,” East Midlands Chamber of Commerce chief executive Scott Knowles told BusinessLive. “The looming national insurance hike, forthcoming energy price cap increase, and reversal of VAT reductions for hospitality means this problem isn’t going away.”

Here’s how various cost pressures contributed to inflation and what the outlook for the months ahead looks like.

bills for energy

The cost of electricity, gas, and other fuels decreased after Ofgem lowered the energy price cap in April 2020.

However, in April 2021, rising gas and electricity prices reversed the downward trend, and in October, the price cap was raised by 12%, which it has remained since then.

“As a result of these increases, 12-month inflation rates for electricity were 18.8% and for gas were 28.1 percent in October 2021,” according to the ONS.

When it comes to energy prices, the outlook is bleak in the coming months.

In February, Ofgem will review the price cap again, with an adjustment taking effect in April.

With wholesale prices – the foundation for Ofgem’s adjustments – still out of control, bills will rise again under the new cap, most likely by several hundred pounds per year.

Hospitality is one of the most important aspects of any

Food and non-alcoholic beverage prices, as well as restaurant and hotel costs, pushed inflation higher last month, according to the ONS.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of trade body UK Hospitality, has urged the government to extend the VAT reduction for hospitality businesses, which was reduced from 20% to 12.5% at the start of the pandemic and is set to expire in April.

She claimed that the “two biggest contributors to inflation” were food prices and hospitality, and that food supply costs could rise.

