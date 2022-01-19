Inflation is driving older people insane as they try to stretch their state pensions.

Inflationary pressures have older people at a loss as they try to stretch their state pensions.

‘The government must admit that suspending the triple lock so hastily was a cruel mistake, and it must now intervene with an emergency payment to boost pensions.’

After inflation soared to a near-30-year high of 5.4 percent, the government has been warned that older people are at their “wits’ end” trying to stretch their state pension.

Experts say retirees need some “relief” because their upcoming pension increase of 3.1 percent – September’s inflation rate – appears insufficient in the worsening cost-of-living squeeze.

To avoid giving retirees a costly wage increase, the state pension triple lock has been suspended.

Instead, it was reduced to a double lock, which means their income will increase by 3.1 percent starting in April.

The Consumer Prices Index inflation rate increased from 5.1 percent in November to 5.4 percent in December, according to the Office for National Statistics.

According to the Bank of England, by April, it is expected to reach 6%.

“Today’s further increase will put even more pressure on the Government to offer some respite to the millions of households facing a cost-of-living squeeze,” said Steven Cameron, Aegon’s pensions director.

“With inflation nearing double digits [3.1 percent] at 5.4 percent, it could be a case of one step forward, two steps back, as state pensioners and those on benefits may see the April increase wiped out twice over in terms of purchasing power.”

Silver Voices, a campaign group, has called for a £500 per year increase in state pensions “to compensate for the suspension of the triple lock and to help retirees cope with the cost-of-living crisis.”

The suspension of the triple lock – which raises the state pension by the higher of inflation, earnings, or 2.5 percent – was agreed by Parliament before the full impact of the energy crisis was known, according to Dennis Reed, the group’s director.

The 3.1% increase “will sadly fall short of the likely inflation rate at the time.”

“Millions of older people are at their wit’s end trying to stretch their pensions for weekly essentials,” he said.

Food prices are skyrocketing, and no one wants to be caught off guard.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

