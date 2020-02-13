Inflection point amid novel coronavirus outbreak remains unknown: renowned expert

WUHAN, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — The inflection point is still undetermined amid the current novel coronavirus outbreak, said renowned Chinese respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan Tuesday on a remote video conference.

Zhong added that the peak should appear in mid-to-late February.

“The problem of human-to-human transmission has still not been solved in Wuhan,” he said.

Zhong said he believes that it is still difficult to treat infected patients in critical condition. Novel coronavirus pneumonia is different from SARS, and more exploration is needed for treatment, he added.

“I believe that with enough venues, enough doctors, better protective gear and our various support teams, the situation in Wuhan should improve quickly, but it is still at a rather difficult stage,” Zhong said.