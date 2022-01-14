Information obtained by Infosurhoy reveals that Prince Charles planned to fire his disgraced brother Andrew during the Christmas holidays with his son William.

The Sun can reveal that Prince Charles plotted Andrew’s demise before enlisting the help of his son William.

The two heirs then informed the Queen that her “favorite son” would have to leave due to the damage caused by sex abuse allegations.

To protect the Royal Family, the Prince of Wales sharpened the knife over Christmas, deciding that his brother had “run out of road” and should be stripped of all military titles, patronages, and his HRH status.

William, who was spending the holidays with his wife and children at their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, was approached for advice.

After Andrew’s sex abuse hearing in New York earlier this month, sources told The Sun that Charles, 73, and Wills, 39, told the Queen that they had agreed Andrew had to leave.

The 95-year-old Queen responded with a “heavy heart” that she was “of the same opinion.”

According to royal experts, Charles’ powerplay demonstrates how he needs to “flex his muscles” to help the Queen now that her husband Philip is no longer by her side.

After Andrew’s fate was decided, his siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, paid him a visit at his 30-room mansion Royal Lodge last weekend, where it is believed they forewarned him about what was to come.

The Queen reluctantly revoked Andrew’s royal privileges on Thursday lunchtime, just 24 hours after Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered him to face a civil trial in New York, with the support of her successors.

“The collective view was that Andrew was damaging the entire family,” a source told The Sun.

Andrew, 61, is said to have been abandoned by his family.

“Charles first decided that Andrew had to go,” a source said.

For the most up-to-date information on the Royal Family, visit our live blog.

“He thought he’d reached the end of the road.”

So, in the days between Christmas and New Year’s, he discussed it with William, and his son agreed wholeheartedly.

The Queen was then informed that William and Charles shared the same opinion.

The Queen’s decision was final, but she told them she agreed with their point of view.

On Thursday, the Queen and Andrew had their final talks about the matter.”

“William thought it needed to be resolved,” a third source said.

He agreed with Charles that it needed to be resolved.

“He didn’t think the Duke of York was doing a good job of it.”

Charles spent Christmas and Boxing Day with the Queen and up to 20 family members, including Andrew, at Windsor Castle, where his case was “widely discussed.”

He spoke to William a few days later, who was spending his vacation 150 miles away in Norfolk.

And you, Andrew…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.