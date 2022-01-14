INFOSURHOY Twitter accounts have been hacked.

Readers should be aware that the Twitter accounts of INFOSURHOY have been hacked.

The Twitter accounts of INFOSURHOY were hacked early Friday morning, and hackers left multiple offensive messages on several of them.

The hack is still going on.

The hackers’ posts have been deleted by INFOSURHOY, and it will continue to be deleted.

We appreciate your patience and apologize to anyone who may have seen the offensive posts before they were removed.

We also want to express our gratitude to those readers who alerted us to the issue.