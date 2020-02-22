Inghams’ profit roasted by processing woes

Poultry group Inghams has clipped its payout on a 69 per cent drop in first-half profit as last year’s processing setbacks blighted the firm’s balance sheet.

Net profit for the six months to December 28 fell by $58.2 million to $26.2 million as Inghams counted the cost of its failure to keep up with customer demand for chicken.

The business also cycled through a $28.1 million in net gain in the prior corresponding period following the sale of its Mitavite business.

Inghams had already announced in August it expected costs to soar after efforts to streamline its processing network faltered.

That news sent the company’s shares down 20 per cent in a day, before they bottomed out at a more than two-year low of $2.89 in October.

By 1500 AEDT on Friday, the company’s share price had slipped by 3.98 per cent to $3.50, its lowest in a month.

Managing director Jim Leighton said Friday’s result was in line with expectations, given the headwinds that hurt the company’s volumes, costs, mix and margin.

Mr Leighton said the processing issues were now in the past.

“Pleasingly, operating momentum improved through the half and those issues are now behind us,” he said on Friday.

He was also buoyed by improved New Zealand earnings figures despite the continued impact of Infectious bursal disease virus in the country.

The NZ market currently remains closed to exports to Australia and Inghams said it anticipates industry supply will rebalance.

Total first-half revenue ticked up 3.1 per cent to $1.3 billion as the company boosted core poultry volumes 4.1 per cent to 216,000 tonnes.

Inghams will pay a fully franked interim dividend of 7.3 cents per share, down 1.7 cents from a year ago.

