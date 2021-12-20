Initial data for Moderna boosters on omicron shows promising results, according to the company.

A booster dose of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine should protect against the rapidly spreading omicron variant, according to the company on Monday.

According to Moderna, lab tests revealed that the half-dose booster shot increased the level of so-called neutralizing antibodies capable of fighting omicron by 37 times.

A full-dose booster was even more potent, causing an 83-fold increase in antibody levels while also increasing the usual side effects, according to the company.

While most Moderna boosters are given in half-doses, people with weakened immune systems should receive a full-dose third shot.

Moderna released preliminary laboratory data in a press release, but it has not yet been reviewed by scientists.

However, tests conducted by the US National Institutes of Health, which were announced last week by Dr.

A similar leap was made by Anthony Fauci.

In Pfizer’s tests, the COVID-19 vaccine resulted in a similar large increase in omicron-fighting antibodies.

Pfizer and Moderna’s coronavirus vaccines, both developed using mRNA technology, are used in many countries around the world.

The evidence supports health officials’ increasing pleas for people to get their boosters as soon as they are eligible.

Antibody levels can predict how well a vaccine will protect against coronavirus infection, but antibodies are only one part of the immune system’s defenses.

Other research suggests that even if people get a breakthrough infection, the vaccine should still provide good protection against severe disease.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are working on shots that will better match the omicron variant if it becomes necessary.

