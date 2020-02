Sprint ace Matthtew Glaetzer has suffered another blow to his Tokyo Olympics preparations, forced out of the world track cycling championships because of injury.

Glaetzer suffered a leg injury last week and has pulled out of the February 26-March 1 worlds in Berlin, having recovered from surgery and treatment late last year for thyroid cancer.

Kelland O’Brien, a member of the reigning world champion men’s team pursuit squad, is also out of the worlds team as he recovers from a broken collarbone.