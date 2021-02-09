Injuries make it hard for Zidane as Real Madrid travel to Huesca

MADRID, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has to overcome an injury crisis in defense if his players are to maintain their already slim title hopes of La Liga on Saturday.

Last weekend’s defeat at home to Levante saw Real Madrid slip to 10 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who still have a game in hand over Zidane’s men.

Under normal circumstances, Real Madrid would be clear favorites to take all three points from their visit to play bottom of the table Huesca, but injuries have once again taken their toll.

Although Zidane returned to training this week after his brush with the coronavirus, defender Nacho Fernandez only returned on Thursday after having the virus and lacks match fitness, as does Sergio Ramos who returned to work a day earlier.

Meanwhile right backs Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez are out through injury, Eder Militao is suspended, while Fede Valverde and Rodrygo also miss out due to physical problems.

On top of those absences, Eden Hazard suffered yet another muscle injury on Wednesday and is likely to be out for at least a month, raising questions over whether or not he is suffering from a chronic problem that could threaten his career.

Hazard’s absence could give another chance to Vinicius Jr, who has not been in the starting 11 since the middle of December and whose performances have once again been irregular this season.

Meanwhile Huesca go into the game after a moral boosting 3-1 win away to Valladolid a week ago thanks to a hat-trick from striker Rafa Mir. Although that was just their second win of the season, Huesca are only three points from safety and the fact they have managed 10 draws shows they are not an easy side to beat. Enditem