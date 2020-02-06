Injury forces Farah out of London race, Kipserem to take on Bekele

NAIROBI, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — An Achilles injury has forced Britain’s Mo Farah to withdraw from this year’s London Vitality Big Half, which is set for March 1, the athlete announced on Wednesday.

Farah, who has pitched camp in Iten (Kenya) since Jan. 15 for high altitude training, said he will have to focus on gaining his fitness with an eye on returning to the Olympic Games to defend his titles over the 10,000m and 5,000m races. He sustained the injury while in training.

Farah has won the London Vitality Big Half event on the past two occasions and had been looking forward to racing another distance running great, Kenenisa Bekele of Ethiopia and Kenya’s Rotterdam Marathon champion Marius Kipserem on March 1.

“I was really looking forward to racing in London again. Everyone knows how much I love racing in London, but my priority is to be fit, healthy and competitive for the summer season and for that reason I have had to make the tough decision not to race this year. I definitely hope to be back again in 2021,” Farah said from Iten.

Instead of returning to London for treatment, Farah will instead continue his preparations for the summer Olympic Games in Africa.

His withdrawal leaves open the rush for gold in London as Bekele, the world record holder for the 5,000m and 10,000m, is the star name in the men’s elite field.

Bekele will face stiff challenge from Kipserem as well as a string of top British athletes including Chris Thompson, Dewi Griffiths and Ross Millington.

Lily Partridge, who was second in the elite women’s race at The Vitality Big Half in 2018, is the latest addition to the women’s field. She joins fellow Britons Hayley Carruthers and Stephanie Davis.