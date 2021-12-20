Inmates on Pennsylvania’s death row are seeking remuneration for being kept in solitary confinement.

Nearly half of Pennsylvania’s death row inmates have filed civil lawsuits on their own behalf, claiming that being held in solitary confinement for more than a decade has caused them irreparable mental and physical harm.

The lawsuits are in response to a civil settlement reached in April 2020 that limited the use of solitary confinement and provided death row inmates with treatment comparable to the rest of the prison population.