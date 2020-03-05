Inner Mongolia imports more reindeer from Netherlands to revive species

HOHHOT, March 5 (Xinhua) — A herd of 66 reindeer imported from the Netherlands has arrived at a forestry farm in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The reindeer, the fourth batch of the imports from the Netherlands since 2017, are in quarantine on an isolated farm before they join their big family in a mountainous region occupied by the Ewenki ethnic minority people in Aoluguya Township, Inner Mongolia.

Ethnic Ewenki herders are known as “the last hunting tribe in China.” Some people still use reindeer for transportation. But the population of the local reindeer species has dropped because of inbreeding.

The township has imported 244 reindeer from the Netherlands to revive the species and develop livestock farming.

The previous batches of imported reindeer have adapted to the local environment and given birth after mating with local reindeer.