Inner Mongolia sends medical supplies to Mongolia

HOHHOT, April 2 (Xinhua) — Medical supplies worth of 434,000 yuan (about 61,000 U.S. dollars) were sent to Mongolia via the port in Erenhot, northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The medical supplies, donated by the region to Mongolia, include 85,000 disposable masks, 20,000 surgical masks, 1,000 items of protective clothing and 1,015 bottles of disinfectant, the Erenhot customs said.

The customs has speeded up customs clearance for medical supplies. A total of 5.21 million masks, 7,000 items of protective clothing and over 5,000 COVID-19 testing kits have been delivered via the Erenhot customs so far this year.