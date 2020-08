InPics: A Tibetan-style fashion show in SW China’s Sichuan

SERTAR, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — A Tibetan fashion show is held on Zhaqingtang grassland in Sertar County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

Locals take part in a Tibetan fashion show on Zhaqingtang grassland in Sertar County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Locals take part in a Tibetan fashion show on Zhaqingtang grassland in Sertar County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Locals take part in a Tibetan fashion show on Zhaqingtang grassland in Sertar County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Locals take part in a Tibetan fashion show on Zhaqingtang grassland in Sertar County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Combination photo shows decorations put up by a woman during a Tibetan fashion show on Zhaqingtang grassland in Sertar County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A woman takes part in a Tibetan fashion show on Zhaqingtang grassland in Sertar County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A man takes part in a Tibetan fashion show on Zhaqingtang grassland in Sertar County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A woman takes part in a Tibetan fashion show on Zhaqingtang grassland in Sertar County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A woman takes part in a Tibetan fashion show on Zhaqingtang grassland in Sertar County, southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Aug. 7, 2020. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

