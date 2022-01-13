Inquest hears that a 7-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a school bus while being dropped off at home.

Inquest hears that a 7-year-old boy was killed when he was hit by a school bus as he was being dropped home.

An inquest heard that a SCHOOLBOY was killed when he was run over by a minibus on his way home from school.

Samuel Barker, 7, was killed when a minibus slammed into him outside his home on a winding country road in Monmouth, South Wales.

After the vehicle collided with him and drove away, he sustained “catastrophic injuries” to his head.

The bus had been running ahead of schedule, according to the inquest, which meant that his mother Cat had not yet arrived to meet him.

Samuel’s mother was “scrambling to get her shoes on” to meet her sons off the bus, according to Sarah Le Fervre, deputy Gwent coroner.

“When she got outside, she first saw Samuel’s brother before seeing Samuel lying on his side,” she explained.

“Mrs Barker knew right away that Samuel had been seriously hurt.”

Before John Bevan, the regular driver, drove away, Samuel and his brother “opened and closed the minibus doors themselves.”

As he drove away, he “heard a bump,” which he assumed was the minibus hitting the kerb.

Samuel, however, was caught under the minibus outside his home after it had stopped, according to the inquest.

In January 2020, Samuel was riding the bus home from school with his brother and another passenger.

The minibus was operated by CDS Travel on behalf of Monmouthshire Council, and Samuel and his family were familiar with the driver, Mr Bevan.

Samuel’s family paid tribute to him, saying he had a “glorious personality and zany sense of humour.”

“He was always on the move, a happy, active child who loved toy cars, climbing trees, being outside, and especially skiing and ski lifts,” they continued.

“Our faith in Jesus upholds and sustains us as a family.

We wish we could have spent more time with Samuel, but we know he is now at peace with the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Samuel, who had two brothers, died on the A466 Hereford Road before ambulance crews arrived.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our pupil,” said Catherine Jones, head teacher of Osbaston Church in Wales School.

“This lively and always smiling little boy was a big part of the school life.”

“The entire school community is coming to terms with this tragic news, and we’re holding our memories of a very popular little boy who was full of character and energy in our hearts.”

“All of us will miss him tremendously.”

The hearing is still ongoing.