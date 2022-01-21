Inquest hears that a newborn baby died after his mother slept in the same bed while high on cocaine – before throwing nine house parties.

Amy Jones, 32, denied taking the Class A drugs in the hours before her daughter Kiera-Mae died in her Barnsley, Sheffield, bed.

After being discovered face down on her mother’s bed in a neonatal ward at Barnsley Hospital, the tragic tot suffered catastrophic brain damage at the age of two days.

Jones testified at the inquest that cocaine “makes you more alert,” so someone who had taken it would be able to care for a baby.

The mum was seen throwing up to nine house parties in the days following her daughter’s death, during the height of the pandemic, according to Sheffield Coroners Court.

After attempts to resuscitate her failed in 2020, doctors decided to turn off her life support 16 weeks later.

Jones was arrested on suspicion of “criminal overlay” for putting her daughter to bed while inebriated.

Alex Jones, Keira-Mae’s father, was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Both parents were given a clean bill of health, but an inquest has now determined that the newborn died as a result of the mother’s “unlawful act.”

A court heard from a neighbor who said she saw her drinking with friends during the raucous get-togethers that took place during the peak of the pandemic.

She claimed she approached Mrs Jones on one occasion and asked her to turn down the “loud music” coming from her home.

“I suffocated her, I did it,” Jones told her about her baby’s death.

Senior Coroner David Urpeth expressed his surprise that no charges had been filed against her and said he would ask the CPS to “re-evaluate” their decision.

“I believe Keira-Mae Jones’ death was caused by the mother’s unlawful act,” he continued.

“On the balance of probabilities, the finding of cause of death in this case is unlawful killing.”

“I am surprised that the CPS did not authorize charges in this tragic case… I would request that this case be referred back to the CPS for re-evaluation.”

Jones was questioned at the inquest about why blood samples taken less than two hours after the incident revealed evidence of cocaine use.

Dr. Diane Garside, a forensic toxicologist, confirmed that the drugs were most likely…

