Inquest hears that the mother who died in a HGV crash on the way to school died ‘after she became distracted watching Love Island on her phone’.

An inquest heard that a MUM who died after her car veered into the path of an oncoming lorry may have been distracted while watching Love Island on her phone.

Charlotte Buesden, 28, was killed when a HGV collided with her Nissan Qashqai on a busy road in Kemsley, Kent.

On August 23, last year, the mother was dropping off her son at school when the fatal accident occurred.

Charlotte’s car swerved into oncoming traffic at 7.30 a.m., according to an inquest.

According to DC Bob Fursey, the lorry driver had no chance of avoiding a collision and crashed into her car.

He said her phone was discovered on the dashboard with a magnetic phone clip, as well as an error message on the ITV Hub app.

The phone had been disconnected from a Love Island episode, but there was no evidence that she had sent or received messages or used data prior to the collision.

“It’s suggested she was distracted by Love Island by looking at or reaching for her phone,” DC Fursey continued.

“The cause of Ms Buesden’s car’s loss of control is unknown, but she was distracted from steering, which was most likely due to her phone.”

The car went straight into a bend, according to a witness who was two cars behind Charlotte at the time of the collision.

As she rounded the corner, they saw the car “veer into the wrong lane.”

The dashcam footage from the HGV lorry was poor, according to forensic collision officer PC Duncan Swallow.

He explained, however, that Charlotte appeared to be looking at her phone and extending her arm towards where it was mounted.

He went on to say that no weather conditions could have contributed to the accident, and that she appeared to be distracted by her phone.

Charlotte died as a result of a severe fracture to her skull, according to coroner Bina Patel, who determined that her death was caused by a traffic accident.

More than 40 bouquets of flowers, messages, and even a small bottle of Prosecco were left in her honor after the tragedy.

“You are too young, too beautiful, and too kind to be gone,” wrote one friend, Fran.

You’re always a part of my good times.

I have so many wonderful memories of you that I will treasure for the rest of my life.

“You were a wonderful mother.

I wish we had more time together, more laughs, jokes, and love, but it’s been taken away so cruelly.

“I’ll never forget you and me.”

