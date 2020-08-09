Inseparable pit bull terrier and ginger tabby cat are best mates and even sleep and play together

PIT bull terrier Bubba has become best mates — with a ginger tabby cat.
The rescue pooch befriended Rue when she was adopted by owner Rebecca Pizello as a seven-week-old kitten.
Now the inseparable pair groom each other and play and doze together.
Rue even goes with ten-year-old Bubba when it’s time for his walkies.
Rebecca, 30, of Los Angeles, said: “I feel like the luckiest person alive to be able to witness their cute friendship every day.
“They are the perfect pair and have never had a bad moment.
“I rescued Bubba when he was three-months-old and he was totally obsessed with little animals.
“Rue was seven-weeks-old and thought Bubba was her mum but he loved playing that role.
“I used to put Rue in a baby harness as a kitten so she can come on walks and I once put it on Bubba for a photo opportunity.
“Now she accompanies us on a lead.”
