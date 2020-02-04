Inside £14.5m St George’s Hill mansion with basement size of 2 tennis courts 

No multi-million pound home is complete without a cinema room, indoor swimming pool and staff quarters.

But the newest addition to an exclusive private estate in Surrey has taken the concept of an indulgent entertainment and leisure space to a whole new level.

The entire basement of the mansion is dedicated to a leisure and entertainment space covering an area the equivalent to not one, but two, tennis courts and it could be yours… for £14.5million.

As well as a swimming pool and cinema room, there is a sauna, steam room, plunge pool, and sunken terrace area with space for a firepit, along with a gym and changing rooms.

The star of the show in the basement at the St George’s Hill property in Weybridge is a bespoke semi-circle bar designed by interior designers Alexander James. It has a wine cellar at the rear and a large seating area overlooking the pool at the front.

Robert Walker, of Alexander James Interiors, said: ‘We designed a bespoke bar and wine cellar for this beautiful property.

‘Our aim was to create an inviting club lounge feel, which we achieved using rich metals and a warm colour palette, together with a ribbon of flame in the lounge area for a warm, convivial atmosphere.

‘We designed a semi-circular wine room to the rear of the semi-circular bar, to create a functional area that is perfect for hosting events.’

The entertaining space is stuff that property dreams are made of, and comes with the benefit of sufficient space for friends and family to park their luxury cars.

Indeed, the garage in this extraordinary basement has an impressive turntable and space for five vehicles.

James Prichard, of developer Charbydis, gave MailOnline Property an exclusive tour of Grosvenor House and its basement.

He said: ‘The basement is 550 square metres, which includes the garage and the sunken terrace. In total, we had to excavate 4,200 cubic metres of soil to make that space.’

The overall surface area of a tennis court is 260 square metres – or 2,800 square feet. It means that the basement at Grosvenor House is the equivalent size of two tennis courts.

Mr Prichard added that the ramp leading to the garage was designed for any car to get down it, from a Ferrari with a low-slung body that’s close to the ground to a stretch Mercedes and an enormous Range Rover SUV.

The basement also includes a staff suite, a laundry room and a plant room.

At the main entrance level, the property has an open-plan kitchen and family room with a bespoke kitchen that includes a single 3.7 metre slab of marble – which has been split in half to display an identical pattern leading from the centre point.

There is a second ‘prep’ kitchen, a dining room, a drawing room and a library on the ground floor. And on the first floor, there six bedrooms, including a master suite with a dressing room and en suite.

The property is on St George’s Hill, one of the most sought-after private estates in England. It has easy access to the M25 and Weybridge train station, with links into London.

The gated estate is controlled by private security and has restricted access at all times. There is a private championship 18-hole golf course and a private tennis and squash club.

Mr Prichard added: ‘We have included all these elements within the basement of the house as the demand for leisure facilities is there in this market place.

‘Buyers are often not locked into a typical nine to five working week, so they’re looking to use these facilities at home rather than visiting a local club.

‘This way, they can better manage their time – perhaps with a personal trainer visiting them at the house as and when required.’