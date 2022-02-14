Inside a creepy abandoned hospital with HUMAN BLOOD samples still in the refrigerator and the words ‘HELP’ scrawled on the walls.

Inside a creepy abandoned hospital with HUMAN BLOOD samples still in the fridge and the words ‘HELP’ scrawled across the walls.

New images released by EERIE show blood vials still in the fridge and the words “help” scrawled on the walls of an abandoned hospital.

Sonny, a 25-year-old urban explorer, came across the abandoned facility and spent six hours exploring it.

Inside, he discovered patient rooms with beds and working televisions, as well as fully stocked emergency rooms and decaying hallways.

But a particularly gruesome discovery left him speechless.

“All the machines in the X-ray rooms were frozen in time, as was a laboratory that still had human blood samples stashed away,” Sonny told Jam Press.

“One section of operating rooms appeared to be brand new, while the other appeared to be from a zombie apocalypse.

“We also discovered a cafeteria and a few offices with paperwork and computers.”

“Some of the strangest things happened to us, and it didn’t seem real.”

He claimed to have discovered “a tube-like device” that appeared to belong in a science fiction film but was actually used to hold babies during an X-ray.

Sonny uploaded a video of the expedition to TikTok, where it has received over three million likes and over 31 million views.

In the video, he shines a torch into the structure and discovers the word “help” written on the wall in a bloody substance.

Walls and flooring that have been decayed and water damaged appear to be crumbling as he continues his search.

The surgery tables are set up for the next patient, and the refrigerators are stocked with human samples.

One viewer wrote, “I hope you don’t go there alone omg.”

“It looks like a Walking Dead location,” someone else added.

Someone else commented, “Bro, there was something in the top hole watching you.”

“Can I come? It looks like fun,” said another viewer.

Another person said, “I can’t be the only one who finds this comforting,” to which Sonny replied, “You’re not alone mate.”

Despite Sonny’s extensive experience in finding abandoned buildings, it was unclear why the hospital had been abandoned so quickly.

“Exploring an abandoned hospital is an extremely unique experience, particularly when everything has been left behind,” he said.

“I remember feeling like Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead when I took my first few steps inside.”

“We walked around in the dark until we found some operating rooms.”

“I sat down on the operating table, which had been left in the same condition as when it closed.”

“I sat in silence, thinking about all the people who had laid right next to me – perhaps some had walked away after surgery while others had not.”

